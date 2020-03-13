Pinterest Is Blocking Coronavirus Searches, And People Are Very Happy About It

People seeking an online escape from coronavirus news and misinformation have found it on Pinterest.

The social media site’s strict health misinformation policy means anyone searching for “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” is sent to a sparse page with content from the World Health Organization.

“Pins about this topic often violate our Community Guidelines, which prohibit harmful medical misinformation,” reads a message at the top of the page. “Because of this, we've limited search results to Pins from internationally-recognized health organizations.”

Pinterest's community guidelines prohibit health advice that has “immediate and detrimental effects on a pinner’s health or on public safety. This includes promotion of false cures for terminal or chronic illnesses and anti-vaccination advice.”

A company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News it added a banner to coronavirus search results in January to warn about misinformation and rolled out the custom results page in February.

“The goal is to connect Pinners with facts and myth-bust what's not true with expert information from the WHO,” the spokesperson said.

Pinterest’s approach to combating health misinformation means its users encounter less content about the coronavirus than on any other major social platform.

As a result, Pinterest has turned into a place to avoid the onslaught of news about the pandemic.