There's An Outrageous Piece Of Fake News About Reese's Peanut Butter Cups And I Will Not Stand For It

Everyone please calm down — the story is a hoax.

By Craig Silverman

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 1:10 p.m. ET

A story claiming that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will be discontinued has unleashed a pandemic of chocolate-related freak-outs all over Facebook. The good news is it's a hoax — the world's greatest cup-based candy is not going anywhere.

The false story appeared on breakingnews247.net, a website that enables anyone to write an article and upload an image for it to be shared on Facebook. &quot;Prank Your Friends Now!&quot; says the site&#x27;s homepage. BuzzFeed News previously reported that the site is part of a network of at least 11 create-your-own-fake-news websites owned by a man named Nicolas Gouriou. The false story about Reese&#x27;s Peanut Butter Cups is the site&#x27;s second biggest viral hit in the last 12 months. It&#x27;s generated over 820,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook in four days.
The false story appeared on breakingnews247.net, a website that enables anyone to write an article and upload an image for it to be shared on Facebook. "Prank Your Friends Now!" says the site's homepage. BuzzFeed News previously reported that the site is part of a network of at least 11 create-your-own-fake-news websites owned by a man named Nicolas Gouriou.

The false story about Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is the site's second biggest viral hit in the last 12 months. It's generated over 820,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook in four days.

Obviously, the hoax took off online because Reese's are fucking delicious and any attempt to discontinue them would be a goddamn global tragedy. This guy said he'd "personally lead the riots!!!"

This woman is a candy apocalypse prepper who hatched a plan to "go buy a stockpile and freeze them."

Some people completely lost it.

As people learned that the story was fake, they were understandably filled with righteous outrage.

Someone seriously posted a fake article that @ReesesPBCups were being discontinued next month. I will not stand for that type of nonsense.

Meanwhile, the Reese's Twitter account has been hard at work debunking the false story.

@ProfSquall Nope! Don't believe everything you read on the internet!

