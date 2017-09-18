There's An Outrageous Piece Of Fake News About Reese's Peanut Butter Cups And I Will Not Stand For It

The false story appeared on breakingnews247.net, a website that enables anyone to write an article and upload an image for it to be shared on Facebook. "Prank Your Friends Now!" says the site's homepage. BuzzFeed News previously reported that the site is part of a network of at least 11 create-your-own-fake-news websites owned by a man named Nicolas Gouriou.

The false story about Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is the site's second biggest viral hit in the last 12 months. It's generated over 820,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook in four days.