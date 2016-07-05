People Are Calling Bullshit On This Woman's Memoir About Her "Gap Year In Africa"

Louise Linton wrote that she escaped attacks by Congolese rebels, but people say that and other claims by her are false.

Linton is a Scottish-born actress and producer who currently lives in Los Angeles. Her online biography says she has degrees in journalism and law. She self-published her memoir, In Congo's Shadow , in April.

It also uses the phrase "darkest Africa" to describe Zambia.

The ridiculousness and exaggeration of this tale from "long angel haired" Brit in #Africa is as unimaginative as anything I've read lately

One major point of dispute is Linton's recounting of two raids by Congolese rebels.

"Taken by surprise, I spent a night huddled with others in an old straw hut, hoping not to be found as we listened to the engines of the rebel boats drawing near," she writes.

Linton writes of her concern for Zimba, the HIV-positive orphan girl with whom she forged a "special bond." (Linton describes her as a "smiling gap-toothed child with HIV whose greatest joy was to sit on my lap and drink from a bottle of Coca-Cola.")

Linton later recounts a second rebel attack that caused her to flee into the jungle, where "gunshots echoed through the bush and seemed to be getting closer."

She says she left Zambia after that attack.