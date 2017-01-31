BuzzFeed News

A Fake Sally Yates Twitter Account Is Going Viral

The account used to impersonate Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji.

By Craig Silverman

Posted on January 31, 2017, at 8:57 a.m. ET

A fake Sally Yates Twitter account has sprung up in the wake of her being fired by President Trump for refusing to defend the travel ban. Three immediate clues that the account is a fake one are that it's not verified, it tweets using poor English, and it used to tweet about events in India:

The account's two tweets about being fired have already generated thousands of retweets and likes, and continue to spread. People are being fooled.

The account is called @IAmSallyYates, but its timeline shows earlier tweets going back to October. That means the person running it likely changed their username from something else to Sally Yates. If we google the text of old tweets we find the name of an earlier account that sent them.

The previous account name appears to have been @rani_mukerjl. Rani Mukerji is a famous Bollywood actor. There are other fake Twitter accounts in her name.

If you go to the Twitter page for @rani_mukerjl, Twitter tells you the account does not exist. That's because it has been switched over to @IAmSallyYates.

So if you see people retweeting the fake Sally Yates account, be sure to tell them it's not really her.

CORRECTION

The fake Sally Yates Twitter account was created in January 2016. An earlier version of this post misstated the date.

