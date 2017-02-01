The accusation from the God page comes on the heels of a BuzzFeed News report about a series of recent content removals and page bans by Facebook that caused concern among publishers and activists. In response, Facebook said the actions had been taken by automated systems and that the company "will learn from these experiences to do better.”

Pages can lose their verification for different reasons. For example, a Facebook support specialist said it can happen "if there are any changes made to the Page's core information. This includes Page name changes, category changes, and Page merges."

BuzzFeed News reached out to God and to Facebook and will update this post if we hear back.