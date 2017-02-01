Run For Your Lives Because The God Facebook Page Has Been Unverified
God claimed that complaints about a post that emphasized that the Quebec mosque shooter is a white Trump fan caused the social network to unverify its page. It's unclear if that's what caused the change in status.
And on the first day of February, Facebook unverified God.
The God Facebook page is alleging that the social network took away its verified status due to blowback over a post emphasizing that the suspect in the Quebec City mosque shooting is a white Trump supporter. God's claim remains unconfirmed.
God published two previous posts about the Quebec mosque suspect, both of which performed well with its flock of more than 3 million Facebook fans. The posts are still online, which suggests they did not violate Facebook community standards.
God's verification was hard won. Someone even started a "Verify the God page" petition back in 2014 that received close to 35,000 signatures.
ADVERTISEMENT
When God finally was verified on Facebook, it raised existential questions.
Now, as Facebook and God try to work their problems out, people are rallying to the page's cause.
Some have called upon God to strike Facebook down.
Smiting was referenced.
And yes, there have been atheist jokes.
-
Craig Silverman is a media editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.