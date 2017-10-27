Facebook

This starts rolling out in Canada next month, and will eventually move to the US and other markets. This general ads page will only show current campaigns. But a Facebook executive said the company plans to build an archive for election ads.

"However, when we expand to the United States we plan to begin building an archive of federal-election related ads so that we can show both current and historical federal-election related ads," wrote Rob Goldman, Facebook's VP of Ads, in a blog post provided to BuzzFeed News in advance.

The post said that Facebook's efforts to change political sponsored posts will begin in the US for the 2018 federal election cycle. It will then be rolled out in other countries. The election ad archive will be collected into four year cycles.

Facebook also said it will use the Facebook View Ads page to display any ads that the same account purchases on Instagram or Messenger.