Eric Trump Is An Election Disinformation Superspreader

When the Trump campaign held a press conference in Pennsylvania on Nov. 4 to lie about having won the state, Eric Trump was front and center.

“This is fraud. This is absolute fraud,” said the president’s son, inaccurately.

While President Donald Trump’s penchant for falsehoods and conspiracy theories is well documented, his middle son has become a superspreader of false and misleading election information. Eric Trump has used his Twitter account, which has more than 4.4 million followers, to blast out false claims of vote count irregularities, to prematurely claim victory in Pennsylvania, and to promote misleading news articles.

“Political elites using social media to sow distrust in the election process is unprecedented in the US,” Joan Donovan, the research director of Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy, told BuzzFeed News. “Even in 2018, while we saw false associations between candidates and their political positions, there was no large scale campaign to upend trust in the voting process. While President Trump has become known for white propaganda campaigns, Eric has not used his social media in the same way until now.”

Eric Trump's blitz included a claim about Sharpies in Arizona, votes for Trump being burned, and inaccurate calculations of voter turnout in Wisconsin. All of these were false.

He also shared a story from a Texas website that suggested a video showing a man wheeling a box into a Detroit polling center was transporting suspicious votes. In fact, the video shows a camera operator from a local TV station bringing in equipment.

And on election night, Trump shared a screenshot of a baseless tweet from his father claiming that his opponents were trying to “STEAL the election.”