Let's See If You've Fallen For Some False Election Rumors

Unlike the example in Illinois, the reports of vote switching by machines in Texas are not the result of machine error. There have been at least two (1,2) widely shared Facebook posts from people in Texas claiming that machines mistakenly switched Republican selections. But officials checked the machines in these and other cases and found that human error was the reason some candidates had been incorrectly selected. In response to concerns, one county judge involved issued a press release to say, “There is nothing wrong with any of the machines we use for voting. They do not flip your vote. They do not flip parties. Humans do that.” She added that they check and test the machines daily.