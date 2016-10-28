Let's See If You've Fallen For Some False Election Rumors
The BS is strong this election – let's see if you're stronger.
-
A company linked to billionaire George Soros, a big donor to Democrats, is providing voting machines for the US election.TrueFalse
It's false.
This false claim centers on a company called Smartmatic, which does make electronic voting technology. But most importantly, its technology is not being used in the upcoming US election. The company's chairman, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, does have connections to Soros-funded charities, and was also the vice chairman of Soros's Quantum Fund. However, Soros has no relationship with Smartmatic. And, again, Smartmatic will not be involved in the US election.
-
Hillary Clinton leaked classified information when she said there's four minutes between when the president issues a nuclear strike order and it being carried out.TrueFalse
It's false.
That time frame has been public for many years. As Snopes noted, this information was recently cited by Foreign Policy, and by Politico magazine, to name just two. Both were published before the debate.
-
Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame was vandalized.TrueFalse
It's true.
A man dressed as a city construction worker used a sledgehammer to destroy Trump's star. Los Angeles Police later booked James Lambert Otis on suspicion of felony vandalism. The organization responsible for the Walk of Fame told BuzzFeed News the star will be “repaired immediately, but requires several days of seasoning before it is polished. During that time, it will be covered to protect it.”
-
People in Pennsylvania will be able to vote online on November 8.TrueFalse
It's false.
Online voting, whether by texting or posting on social media with a hashtag, does not exist. At least two different images have circulated that falsely told Clinton supporters they could vote by texting or using a hashtag. The BBC reported that at least one of the images "emerged from a message board that's a bastion of hard-core Donald Trump supporters."
-
In early voting this year, an electronic voting machine in Illinois switched a man's votes from Republicans to Democrats.TrueFalse
It's false.
The problem with this claim is that it's old — from 2014, to be exact. That year, Illinois Republican state representative candidate Jim Moynihan selected himself and other Republicans, but saw those votes changed to other candidates when he tried to vote. Officials investigated and found the machine was miscalibrated. They removed it from use. Unfortunately, this old story is now recirculating.
-
Electronic voting machines in Texas switched votes from Republicans to Democrats.TrueFalse
It's false.
Unlike the example in Illinois, the reports of vote switching by machines in Texas are not the result of machine error. There have been at least two (1,2) widely shared Facebook posts from people in Texas claiming that machines mistakenly switched Republican selections. But officials checked the machines in these and other cases and found that human error was the reason some candidates had been incorrectly selected. In response to concerns, one county judge involved issued a press release to say, “There is nothing wrong with any of the machines we use for voting. They do not flip your vote. They do not flip parties. Humans do that.” She added that they check and test the machines daily.
-
Colin Powell, a Republican who served in George W. Bush's cabinet, is voting for Hilary Clinton.TrueFalse
It's true.
Retired four-star general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell recently said, "She is smart. She is capable. She was a good secretary of state. She is balanced, she has temperament, and no matter what anyone says she’s got stamina ... I think she is fully qualified to serve as the president of the United States and I think she will serve it with distinction." He also had harsh words for Donald Trump.
-
Craig Silverman is a media editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.