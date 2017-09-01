BuzzFeed

People who click through are presented with an article that reports on a real protest from members of the Texas Young Democrats. They held signs and protested President Trump when he arrived in Austin to show support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As of this writing, the stories had racked up more than 120,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook after being shared by more than 10 pages that collectively have more than 12 million fans.

At some point after a tweet from a BuzzFeed News reporter about the fake story went viral, the Mr. Conservative website removed all of its content. But that didn't stop Conservative Post from publishing a copycat article the same day.