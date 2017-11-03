Trump Spent The Morning On Twitter Complaining The Justice Department Isn’t Investigating Democrats

The president said earlier this week he finds it "sad" that he is not "supposed to" influence the DOJ or direct it to investigate his former political opponent.

Early Friday morning, the president tweeted that "everybody is asking" why the DOJ is not "looking into all of the dishonesty" in the Democratic party, and said "people are angry."

Following indictments of former campaign staff earlier this week, President Donald Trump is lambasting the Justice Department in media comments and on Twitter for not investigating his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems..

...New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus...

....People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!

In a radio interview Thursday, the president also said he finds it sad that, as president, he is not meant to influence the Justice Department.

"The saddest thing is that because I'm the President of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said on The Larry O'Connor Show. "I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI."



The comments followed the Justice Department's special counsel Robert Mueller charging two former Trump campaign staff — Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman, and Richard Gates, Manafort's business partner — with conspiracy against the US, conspiracy to launder money, and 10 other charges. The Justice Department also revealed a guilty plea from George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, for making false statements to the FBI in the course of the investigation.

"I look at what's happening with the Justice Department. Well, why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with her, the dossier?" Trump said in the radio interview.

"I'm very unhappy with it," he added. "I am not supposed to be doing the kind of things that I would love to be doing. And I am very frustrated by it."

