Track Palin Was Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Ex-Girlfriend During His Son's Visit

Loewe told officers that the attack continued even after she was able to get free and run back inside to get their son. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by BuzzFeed News, he let her go only after she screamed for help during a fight over her phone.

Jordan Loewe told police in Wasilla, Alaska, on Friday that at first Track Palin wouldn’t let her leave his house until she gave him a hug. Loewe said she relented, but then the 29-year-old allegedly followed her outside, got on top of her, and started hitting her.

Sarah Palin's oldest son was arrested after his ex-girlfriend told police he repeatedly punched her in the back of her head when she dropped off their son for a visit.

Officers observed small scratches on her arm and noted that the back of her head and her neck were red.



Loewe also told police it wasn't the first act of domestic violence, noting that he “gets violent very quickly,” according to the affidavit.

Palin was arrested and charged with domestic violence in 2016 after Wasilla police say he struck Loewe with a closed fist and handled a gun while drunk. Sarah Palin has said that her son suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and came back from his yearlong military tour in Iraq “a bit different.”



A Wasilla police trooper reported that when he entered Track Palin's house to follow up on the latest incident, he was calmly sitting on his sofa, where he insisted Loewe’s injuries were self-inflicted. When the officer told Palin he was under arrest and attempted to place him in handcuffs, Palin allegedly resisted, kicked over the coffee table, and tried to headbutt an officer as he was being escorted out, causing both to fall in a ditch.

Palin pleaded not guilty at a bail hearing on Saturday, when he was released with electronic monitoring. It's his third arrest in three years. In addition to the 2016 incident, he was arrested in 2017 for punching his father Todd, leaving him bleeding from his face.