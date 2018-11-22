BuzzFeed News

It Was Absolutely Freezing Cold For Everyone At The Thanksgiving Parade Except Kelly Clarkson

Crowds were stunned as Clarkson sang her hit song "Heat" in what was described as one of the coldest parades in history.

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. ET

It record-setting cold at the Thanksgiving parade in New York City.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Like, 28 degrees was the high cold. The wind chill was between 10 and 15 degrees cold. Wind gusts were around 22 miles an hour cold.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Everyone was freezing.

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

Except, apparently, Kelly Clarkson.

NBC

Because it was so cold, people expected — and got — a lot of lip-synching.

Saw the Thanksgiving Parade. And i know they lip sync to their songs because its cold etc. But Damn Rita Ora, at least lip sync in sync. Thats the whole point XD
Nikki Leigh @NyxLeigh3604

Saw the Thanksgiving Parade. And i know they lip sync to their songs because its cold etc. But Damn Rita Ora, at least lip sync in sync. Thats the whole point XD

Ok I understand it’s cold in New York and hard to sing on floats but if you’re going to lip sync on a televised parade at least try😂😂
tj ★ @TaylorAnnerino

Ok I understand it’s cold in New York and hard to sing on floats but if you’re going to lip sync on a televised parade at least try😂😂

While some performers might choose to lip-synch when the temperatures plunge due to the fact that the weather can make some voices crack, Clarkson refused.

NBC

She told parade officials that she had brought her entire band — including a horn section — because "I sing live."

.@kelly_clarkson, you never disappoint. #MacysParade
Macy's @Macys

.@kelly_clarkson, you never disappoint. #MacysParade

And of course, Clarkson performed her song "Heat."

.@kelly_clarkson always brings the HEAT! 🔥 #MacysParade
NBC Entertainment @nbc

.@kelly_clarkson always brings the HEAT! 🔥 #MacysParade

It was a performance many described as epic.

It is 19° in NYC and Kelly Clarkson is singing live! She is the only thing I’m thankful for this year. #MacysDayParade
Quart-knee @courtini19

It is 19° in NYC and Kelly Clarkson is singing live! She is the only thing I’m thankful for this year. #MacysDayParade

Clarkson was reportedly a late addition to the 92nd annual parade, added just two days before for the live telecast.

Y’all.... @kelly_clarkson was LIVE. None of that prerecorded crap. Nothing but respect for my QUEEN. #MacysDayParade
Sarah (TN) 🌈 @GoldDustWmn86

Y’all.... @kelly_clarkson was LIVE. None of that prerecorded crap. Nothing but respect for my QUEEN. #MacysDayParade

"Bless Kelly Clarkson"

Bless Kelly Clarkson for singing live in 19 degree weather at 9:30 in the morning when literally no ever sings live at this thing. #MacysParade
Rachel Goddard @RachLizGod

Bless Kelly Clarkson for singing live in 19 degree weather at 9:30 in the morning when literally no ever sings live at this thing. #MacysParade

"A true queen."

This appears to be a live vocal in record cold. Kelly Clarkson is a true queen. #MacysDayParade
Andy Mientus @andymientus

This appears to be a live vocal in record cold. Kelly Clarkson is a true queen. #MacysDayParade

Her performance even caught the attention of those who aren't celebrating the very American holiday.

You know you've lived outside the U.S. for awhile when you you forget the Macy's Parade even exists and are only reminded of it when you see Kelly Clarkson trending on French Twitter.
Dr. Jen Schradie @schradie

You know you've lived outside the U.S. for awhile when you you forget the Macy's Parade even exists and are only reminded of it when you see Kelly Clarkson trending on French Twitter.

"Killing it."

Kelly Clarkson killing in at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade LIVE!!! In freezing cold temps she still belts it out!
Rose C Miller @shoelover137

Kelly Clarkson killing in at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade LIVE!!! In freezing cold temps she still belts it out!

She even served as get-off-the-couch inspiration for some.

I was originally thankful for skipping out on the Macy’s Day Parade at the last minute because I’m warm and toasty on my couch. But then @kelly_clarkson performed so I’m kicking myself in the ass for not braving the cold! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #Thanksgivingfail
Jessica Fletcher @JessieMcV123

I was originally thankful for skipping out on the Macy’s Day Parade at the last minute because I’m warm and toasty on my couch. But then @kelly_clarkson performed so I’m kicking myself in the ass for not braving the cold! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #Thanksgivingfail

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: it's too difficult to get the proper sound set up with all the moving parts of the parade, not too mention it's too cold for live performances. Kelly Clarkson: Okay, but consider this...I have my entire band, including a horn section, and I sing live.
Craw @notaIobster

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: it's too difficult to get the proper sound set up with all the moving parts of the parade, not too mention it's too cold for live performances. Kelly Clarkson: Okay, but consider this...I have my entire band, including a horn section, and I sing live.

I’m thankful for Kelly Clarkson slaying it in the 19 degree cold at the Thanksgiving Day Parade 🎤 🦃
MRAmodio @MRAmodio

I’m thankful for Kelly Clarkson slaying it in the 19 degree cold at the Thanksgiving Day Parade 🎤 🦃

For his part, John Legend did try to explain some of the lip-synching.

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6
John Legend @johnlegend

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6

And once she thawed off, Clarkson herself thanked her supporters saying she had just regained feeling in her toes.

So my toes finally have feeling back in them 🤣 that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered 🥶 #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! 😊
Kelly Clarkson @kelly_clarkson

So my toes finally have feeling back in them 🤣 that was a very cold Thanksgiving moment! I’ve been beggin’ the Lord for winter, and well, he answered 🥶 #MacysDayParade thanks for having us! So thankful and appreciative for all the blessings in my life! Y’all have a good one! 😊

