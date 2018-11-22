BuzzFeed News

These People Who Went To The Freezing Cold Thanksgiving Parade Are Tougher Than Your Dry Turkey

Put your dry turkey (yes, it's dry) aside for a moment and behold the dedication.

By Tom Namako

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 2:22 p.m. ET

It was in the 20s on Thanksgiving in New York City, with the wind chill between 10 and 15 degrees. These people who went to the parade are endurance ice bears who laugh at your complaints about ~family drama~. They didn't say these quotes, but we're sure they would have said something like it:

"Are your potatoes lumpy? That's cute."

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

"Is your uncle being mean? Aww."

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

"Did no one fave your awkward childhood photo tweet? Sad."

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

"I see you're hungover from hanging with high school 'friends' :("

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

"We see you brought your laundry back to your parents house!"

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

"Your cousins didn't leave any stuffing for you? Poor thing!"

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

"You got sent to the grocery store again? Waah!

Tina Fineberg / AP

"Sorry your turkey is dry even after all that basting!"

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

"Oh no ..... football is on!!!"

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

"Can't find the good angle for that table selfie? Watch and learn."

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Stay warm!


