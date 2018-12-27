Chris Brown Is Facing Six Months In Jail For Owning An Exotic Monkey

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said the monkey was taken to a sanctuary "and is doing well."

The monkey, named Fiji and featured in his Instagram stories, was seized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife when officers executed a search warrant at Brown's home.

Chris Brown was charged Thursday with illegally owning a capuchin monkey after he was caught posting images of the small primate on social media.

Brown allegedly bought the monkey for his daughter Royalty, footage of which is still available on YouTube.

Capuchin monkeys are small, weigh less than 10 pounds, and have for years been used in films and television.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6 on two misdemeanor counts of possession of an exotic animal without a permit. If convicted, Brown could face up to six months in jail.

A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



State officials have been acting on tips regarding illegal animal possessions as celebrities feature them on social media. Earlier this month, a Los Angeles–area man was charged with illegally possessing and mistreating a tiger cub that appeared in one of Logan Paul's YouTube videos.

This is also not Brown’s first brush with the law. In 2017, he was ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill her, according to court documents. He was arrested that same year for assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged fight with a woman at his home.

In 2009, the singer was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service for physically assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna, who was hospitalized with injuries to her face. He officially completed his probation in March 2015.