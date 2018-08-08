Brad Pitt Denies Angelina Jolie’s Claim That He Hasn’t Been Paying “Meaningful” Child Support

Pitt's attorneys also accused Jolie of using court filings as a “thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage” around their divorce.

The divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie escalated Wednesday in response to allegations that he hasn't been providing adequate child support.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles, Pitt stated that he has paid more than $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of both his estranged wife and their six children since the couple split. He also states that he lended Jolie $8 million to purchase a new house.

The court filing comes one day after Jolie accused Pitt in her own documents of not paying any “meaningful” child support and that she has been raising their the children for the past year-and-a-half on her own dime. But Pitt's attorneys called her filing a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage."

Jolie and Pitt were together for more than 10 years, but married for only two. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, four days after an alleged "incident" on board a private flight from Europe to California involving Pitt and their children. Pitt was later cleared of any wrongdoing.



In his court filing, Pitt also asked a judge to expedite the couple's divorce. Jolie is also eager to finalize the separation, but a source close to the situation said there are a lot of legal boxes to check off — including a formal child support agreement — before their marriage can be dissolved.

“She is absolutely committed to co-parenting her children with Brad and wants to redefine their relationship with Brad," the source said.