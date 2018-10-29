The Photographer Found The Couple From That Viral Yosemite Wedding Proposal

Landscape photographer Matthew Dippel was shooting in Yosemite earlier this month when he captured in the distance what appeared to be a wedding proposal. Shortly after photographing the magical image of the couple at the Taft Point viewpoint, Dippel became determined to track them down.

Dippel posted the photo on his Facebook and enlisted his followers on social media to help him find the individuals in the photo.

"Alright Internet I need your help," Dippel said in the post. "Help me find these two. This was taken at Taft Point, in Yosemite National Park on October 6th, 2018. I took this photo and would love for them to find it!"



The photo went viral and was shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook and got more than 1,000 likes.

It wasn't until days later that Charlie Bear happened to scroll through a local news station's Instagram feed and saw the picture, realizing it was of him and his now-fiancé Melissa Ngo.

Bear said he was "totally in shock and awe" when he learned that so many people had been searching for them. He reached out to Dippel himself to reveal his identity and solve the mystery.