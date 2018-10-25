Two People Died After Apparently Falling From A Huge Cliff In Yosemite National Park

A man and woman were found dead Thursday after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, officials said.

This incident is under investigation and no further details were immediately available. The identification of the man and woman also had not yet been determined as park rangers worked to recover the bodies.

At an elevation of 7,500 feet, Taft Point is west of Glacier Point, with views of Yosemite Falls and El Capitan.



It wouldn't be the first time someone has died while visiting the overlook, which is a popular place for marriage proposals. In 2015, two rock climbers died after BASE jumping off the point and slamming into cliffs below. A GoPro camera mounted on one of the climbers’ helmet caught the plunge.

Fatal falls in the park in general are common each year. So far this year there have been 10, a park spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

This is a developing story.