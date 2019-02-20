A Coast Guardsman Is Accused Of Plotting A White Supremacist Terror Attack "On A Scale Rarely Seen In This Country"

A Coast Guard lieutenant stockpiled weapons and ammunition at his Maryland home in a plot to assassinate prominent Democrat lawmakers and members of the media as part of a vast white supremacist attack, federal prosecutors said.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who was assigned to Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, DC, and previously served as a Marine and in the Army National Guard, was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges. But this week, prosecutors revealed in a court filing that he was planning a series of violent, racist crimes that went far beyond the charges he faced.

"The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country," prosecutors said in a motion filed Tuesday. "He must be detained pending trial."

The new allegations were first reported by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, and prosecutors said that Hasson was a longtime white supremacist. In recent years, he stockpiled weapons and ammunition, created a hit list, and drafted a letter to a neo-Nazi leader about his desire to create a white homeland, prosecutors said.