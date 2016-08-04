We Finally Know The True Size Of Donald Trump's Hands, And They're Kinda Small
The Hollywood Reporter discovered Madame Tussauds took measurements and molds of Trump to create a life-size wax sculpture. His handprint remains on display at the New York branch of the museum.
So you may recall that people like to make fun of Donald Trump for having small hands.
But how big are Trump's hands really? The answer was unclear until The Hollywood Reporter found answers in an unlikely place — Madame Tussauds, the wax museum.
Per THR, Trump's hand measures 7.25 inches from the tip of his middle finger to his wrist. And that's undeniably on the small size.
Online references generally agree that the average man's hand is 7.44 inches long. Trump, of course, is taller than the average man, measuring around 6 feet, 2 inches.
So, Trump has smaller hands than most men, and particularly small hands for his size. Don't believe it? Stop by Madame Tussauds and see how he measures up.
