Video Shows Police Officer Pinning Woman Against Car As Her Legs Dangle
"It's harassment. Any way you look at it, it's harassment."
A video posted to Twitter shows a Washington, DC, metropolitan police officer pinning a woman against his vehicle as her legs dangle in air.
The woman was not arrested, and officers then left.
The next day, the woman spoke in another video. Shadon said she is 32 years old and works as a teacher. Police had accused her of prostitution, MacAndCheeks said.
She also spoke with Fox 5. She said she was at a bus stop Monday after buying school supplies for her daughter when she tried to stop a man harassing another woman.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
