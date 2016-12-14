73-Year-Old Grandfather Killed By Police Was Carrying Crucifix, Not Gun

Francisco Serna, who was shot multiple times Monday as he was taking a late-night walk, was in the early stages of dementia, his son said.

An unarmed 73-year-old man in the early stages of dementia was carrying a crucifix early Monday when he was shot multiple times by a police officer in Bakersfield, California, authorities said.

Police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. Monday reporting a man with a gun in a residential area of the central California city. When police arrived, an officer fired seven times at 73-year-old Francisco Serna as he walked toward officers with a hand in his pocket, said Lyle Martin, Assistant Police Chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.

No weapon was found at the scene. Instead, Sgt. Gary Carruesco said Wednesday that a coroner found a crucifix on Serna. The crucifix was described as plastic, but made to look like wood.

Serna's son said his father was in the early stages of dementia and often took walks at night to help him sleep, but police said residents reported a man acting bizarre and keeping a hand in his pocket, raising suspicions he was carrying a firearm.

A neighbor said she was taking items out of her car in front of her home when a man, later identified as Serna, stood behind her and asked why she was at the residence. The woman then went inside her home and told her boyfriend, who called police and reported a man on the street with a revolver, Martin said.

Police received a call earlier in the day also reported a man banging on the door of a neighbor's home. That man was later identified as Serna, Martin said.

When officers arrived at about 12:37 a.m., Serna was not in the area, he said. However, one of the residents yelled out, "that's him," when Serna began walking out of his home.