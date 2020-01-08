A Ukrainian Boeing 737 Crashed After Take-Off In Iran, Killing All 170 People Aboard, A State Official Said
The crash came hours after Iran launched missiles into Iraq, but it wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection.
At least 170 people died early Wednesday after a Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from an airport in Iran, a state official said, just hours after the nation launched missile strikes against military bases in Iraq.
The crash took place shortly after the Ukraine International Airlines jet took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on its way to Kyiv early Wednesday, Fars News reported.
According to the Associated Press, Iranian emergency official Pir Hossein Kulivand said all crew and passengers died in the fiery crash and that authorities were trying to recover the bodies.
The jet crashed near Parand, a city outside the airport, according to flight radar.
The crash came hours after Iran launched a dozen missiles into Iraqi military bases housing US troops.
There was no immediate information on whether the plane crash and the missile attack were linked. The Federal Aviation Administration in the US banned commercial flights from the region on Wednesday in response to the attacks.
The increased military activity and political tensions in the region would put civilian aircraft at risk if they were misidentified, the FAA notice to aviators said. However, initial reports attributed the crash to a technical failure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
