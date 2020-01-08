A Ukrainian Boeing 737 Crashed After Take-Off In Iran, Killing All 170 People Aboard, A State Official Said

A file photo shows a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 at an airport in Germany in September 2019.

At least 170 people died early Wednesday after a Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from an airport in Iran, a state official said, just hours after the nation launched missile strikes against military bases in Iraq.

The crash took place shortly after the Ukraine International Airlines jet took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on its way to Kyiv early Wednesday, Fars News reported.

According to the Associated Press, Iranian emergency official Pir Hossein Kulivand said all crew and passengers died in the fiery crash and that authorities were trying to recover the bodies.

The jet crashed near Parand, a city outside the airport, according to flight radar.