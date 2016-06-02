BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

UCLA Students Were Forced To Improvise Door Locks During Deadly Campus Shooting

news

UCLA Students Were Forced To Improvise Door Locks During Deadly Campus Shooting

The university went on lockdown Wednesday following a shooting, but some students said they were forced to improvise with doors that could not be locked.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2016, at 11:13 p.m. ET

University of California, Los Angeles will review its campus security after what one official called troubling reports that some students could not lock classroom doors during a shooting Wednesday that left two people dead.

#UCLA shooting. Barricaded in room in bunche. Doors open outward, no locks. Lots of helicopters and yelling outsid
Daph @whydaphnewhy

#UCLA shooting. Barricaded in room in bunche. Doors open outward, no locks. Lots of helicopters and yelling outsid

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We want to review everything and make sure campus is as safe as possible," executive vice chancellor and provost Scott Waugh said Wednesday evening.

Commencement and other graduation activities will take place as scheduled, he added, though university officials will also examine security procedures.

The university urged students to stay inside and lock doors while police responded to a murder-suicide Wednesday morning. For roughly two hours, the lockdown remained in place while police searched for any other potential threat.

BruinAlert: Lock down continues. Do not go outside unless instructed by UCPD! Do not come to campus. If outside go indoors and lock down.
UCLA Bruin Alert @UCLABruinAlert

BruinAlert: Lock down continues. Do not go outside unless instructed by UCPD! Do not come to campus. If outside go indoors and lock down.

Reply Retweet Favorite

By noon, police determined the only gunman was one of two people found dead in an office in the engineering building.

A professor, identified in media reports as William Klug, was killed.
Damian Dovarganes / AP

A professor, identified in media reports as William Klug, was killed.

In the interim, students improvised. One class of engineering students rigged up their own locking mechanism.

Doors open outward with no locks so we had to improvise our own locking mechanism #uclashooting #engineers
Pranasha Shrestha @pranashalovesu

Doors open outward with no locks so we had to improvise our own locking mechanism #uclashooting #engineers

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Doors open outward with no locks so we had to improvise our own locking mechanism," Pranasha Shrestha tweeted.

Once the lockdown was lifted, she said she was glad her class had stayed safe.

"Big thanks to Prof Nergal and class for being so creative!"

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of classrooms on campus have doors that swing outward and cannot be locked from the inside. Some students used furniture to barricade the doors.

#ucla when we were first trying to barricade the door after hearing the 1st shot an hour ago
Daph @whydaphnewhy

#ucla when we were first trying to barricade the door after hearing the 1st shot an hour ago

Reply Retweet Favorite

"All of us were really scared and nervous," Daphne Ying, 21, told the Associated Press. "We barely spoke."

Others used belts or extension cords.

Using my belt to lock the door down. #UCLA #activeshooter
Carrie Rapaport ⚽️ @newt_ripley

Using my belt to lock the door down. #UCLA #activeshooter

Reply Retweet Favorite

Between 60,000 and 70,000 people are on campus on any given day, Waugh said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @soominnnn

Some students were caught in the campus gym at the time of the lockdown.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tomsuwa

Dan Ngo, 22, said he and others spent more than an hour mostly in silence in the basketball gym while they looked for news about what was happening.

"We were just sitting there with our water bottles and our phones," he said.

UCLA's emergency management office urges students and staff to take lockdowns seriously by staying inside and preventing access to potentially dangerous individuals.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @gab__eee

"If possible, close and lock all doors. If unable to lock the door, secure doors by any means possible."

UCLA Professor Killed In Campus Murder-Suicide

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT