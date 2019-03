Less than 24 hours before Trump's tweet, his national security adviser had praised the sanctions as "important actions." In a Treasury Department press release on Thursday, Secretary Steve Mnuchin also stressed the administration's commitment to enforcing sanctions.

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he had ordered an end to new sanctions against North Korea — just one day after they'd been announced.

It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!

Though the president didn't provide an explanation for his actions, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told multiple news organizations that Trump withdrew the sanctions because he likes North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

"President Trump likes Chairman Kim, and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary," Sanders said.

The US Treasury Department had attempted to take action against two Chinese shipping companies that allegedly went around international bans against selling goods to North Korea. An updated shipping advisory also named dozens of ships that were believed to have made transfers of goods to North Korean vessels.

In a statement, Mnuchin said the actions were "crucial" to ending the use of nuclear weapons by North Korea.

“The United States and our like-minded partners remain committed to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and believe that the full implementation of North Korea-related UN Security Council resolutions is crucial to a successful outcome,” he said. “Treasury will continue to enforce our sanctions, and we are making it explicitly clear that shipping companies employing deceptive tactics to mask illicit trade with North Korea expose themselves to great risk.”