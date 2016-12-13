Trump Nominates Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

The oil executive has a history of strong ties to Russia and beat out several other candidates for the job, including Mitt Romney.

After weeks of hinting at names of various political allies and opponents, Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate oil executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

Tillerson, has since 2006 been chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, one of the world's largest companies. The Texas oilman is known for his work in Russia and was in 2013 awarded the Russian Order of Friendship by Vladimir Putin. The company has been dogged with allegations of complicity in environmental degradation and human rights abuses in countries from Nigeria to Indonesia, though a number of these scandals took place before Tillerson was at the company's helm.



“Rex Tillerson’s career is the embodiment of the American dream. Through hard work, dedication and smart deal making, Rex rose through the ranks to become CEO of ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest and most respected companies," Trump said in a statement issued by his transition team on Tuesday morning.



"His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for Secretary of State. He will promote regional stability and focus on the core national security interests of the United States."



A short while later, Trump tweeted that Tillerson was "one of the great business leaders of the world."



Tillerson's tied to Russia are already an issue among some elected officials — including Republicans — and those in the diplomatic corps.

One Western diplomat voiced deep worry about the nomination to BuzzFeed News, describing it as a breach of norms within the diplomatic corps because Tillerson has not pursued a traditional public service path and because he comes directly from the corporate world.

"America is in for a bumpy ride and the integrity of the country will likely be questioned for the coming years." said the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. "You're bringing someone who is programmed to make profit for himself and his company. You could say he wants to same for the US. If you're a politician, you're used to building a consensus to build something for your constituency. But what is his constituency?"

Tillerson was expected to retire from his role as CEO next year, as he turns 65.

His nomination comes after the Trump transition team said he was considering a variety of people for the role of the United States' top diplomat. Chris Christie, Rudy Guiliani, and David Petraeus had all been considered as potential nominees. Trump met with Mitt Romney for dinner, and Romney later told reporters they had an "engaging" discussion on global affairs.

On Monday, Romney — who had sharply criticized Trump as a fraud and conman during the primary — wrote on Facebook it was an honor to have been considered for the post and that he had high hopes for the Trump administration.