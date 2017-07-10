Trump Accused Comey Of Leaking Classified Information After A False Report On Fox News

Trump retweeted the Fox and Friends video before following with his comment. The Fox report referenced an article published Sunday in The Hill that cited “officials familiar with the documents" who stated some of Comey's memos about his interactions with President Trump included classified information.

"It turns out, he may actually have broken the rules," Fox News anchor Jillian Mele said. "A brand-new bombshell report accuses Comey of putting our national security at risk. According to The Hill, the former FBI director’s personal memos detailing private conversations with President Trump contained top-secret information."

But The Hill did not report Comey had leaked anything classified. The article stated Comey had written seven memos regarding nine conversations he had with the president. Of the seven memos, four were marked classified.