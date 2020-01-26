A Woman Said She Was Attacked On A Subway Platform For Being Trans

The NYPD is now investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Courtesy Serena Daniari

A woman said she was attacked for being trans by a pair of strangers on a New York subway platform Friday night. Serena Daniari, a journalist and trans activist, posted a video to Twitter after the assault, tearfully reacting to what had just happened. "I swear I wish people would just leave me alone," she said. "I don't do anything. I just want to be left alone."

I was just attacked by a couple on the train. They spit on me and hit me and called me transphobic slurs.

Daniari told BuzzFeed News that she was waiting for a C train at the West 155th Street station, wearing headphones and reading a book. A man and a woman walked up to her, and the man said something she couldn't hear. She said she then took her headphones out to ask if he could repeat himself. After hearing her voice, Daniari said the man began to say, "You're a guy," and other anti-trans slurs. "It only escalated to an aggressive situation after he realized I'm transgender," she said. Daniari shared what happened to her on Twitter and called police. The man spit on her and slapped her in the face, according to the NYPD. She took a photo of the couple, and the woman slapped her phone out of her hand, the NYPD said.

This couple just spit on me and hit me after calling me transphobic slurs I am so disgusted and crying waiting for the police. Fuck this disgusting city.