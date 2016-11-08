BuzzFeed News

This Is What Hillary Clinton's Biggest Rally Of The 2016 Campaign Looked Like

An estimated 40,000 people — including Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and President Obama — gathered to support Hillary Clinton the night before the election.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 7, 2016, at 10:06 p.m. ET

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 9:59 p.m. ET

Around 40,000 people gathered Monday night at Independence Mall in Philadelphia to support Hillary Clinton.

Matt Slocum / AP

Jon Bon Jovi kicked off the rally with songs that included the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

Matt Slocum / AP

Voters brought out their Clinton apparel to support the candidate on the eve of the election.

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

It was the biggest event of a campaign season that had been marked by large-scale events.

Authorities said 33,000 people made it inside the rally, and several thousand more were outside the perimeter.
Andrew Harnik / AP

Authorities said 33,000 people made it inside the rally, and several thousand more were outside the perimeter.

Bruce Springsteen performed and shared his hope that voters would come out in support of Clinton and democracy.

Matt Slocum / AP

Clinton's family spoke briefly before introducing first lady Michelle Obama.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The FLOTUS praised Clinton for her experience and her commitment to working for all Americans.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
President Obama also praised Clinton's credentials. "You don’t just have to vote against someone; you have somebody extraordinary to vote for," he said.

Andrew Harnik / AP
Matt Slocum / AP

"I believe we all have a role to play in building a better, fairer, stronger America," Clinton said.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Carlos Barria / Reuters
