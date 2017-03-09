BuzzFeed News

This Is What International Women's Day Looked Like Around The World

Women rallied in cities around the world to make their voices heard on issues including equal pay, immigration, health care, and sexual violence.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 8:05 p.m. ET

Brasilia, Brazil

Evaristo Sa / AFP / Getty Images

Los Angeles

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Buenos Aires

Juan Mabromata / AFP / Getty Images
Juan Mabromata / AFP / Getty Images

Washington, DC

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images
Guatemala City, Guatemala

Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Pamplona, Spain

Alvaro Barrientos / AP

Lima, Peru

Ernesto Benavides / AFP / Getty Images

New York

Bebeto Matthews / AP
Kathy Willens / AP

Montevideo, Uruguay

Matilde Campodonico / AP

Sanaa, Yemen

Hani Mohammed / AP

San Salvador, El Salvador

Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images
Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images

Athens

Eleftherios Elis / AFP / Getty Images

Istanbul

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images
Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty Images
New Delhi, India

Dominique Faget / AFP / Getty Images
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Brussels

Siska Gremmelprez / AFP / Getty Images

Lviv, Ukraine

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP / Getty Images
Hong Kong

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Toulouse, France

Remy Gabalda / AFP / Getty Images

Diyarbakir, Turkey

Ilyas Akengin / AFP / Getty Images

Manila

Ted Aljibe / AFP / Getty Images
Melbourne, Australia

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images
Daniel Pockett / Getty Images
Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Hyderabad, India

Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty Images

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

