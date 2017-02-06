BuzzFeed News

The Super Bowl Gave People Flashbacks To The Election

*holds breath and waits for Florida results*

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 5, 2017, at 10:42 p.m. ET

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 10:36 p.m. ET

Everyone was pretty sure the Atlanta Falcons would win the Super Bowl, until a late comeback by the New England Patriots sent the game into overtime — and the Patriots to victory.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

It all felt... a little familiar.

Twitter: @nowthised
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

The down-to-the-wire victory made a lot of people think of Donald Trump. Both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady got some heat around election time for being chummy with Trump.

Trump Super PAC 🇺🇸 @TrumpSuperPAC

Donald Trump Jr. recognized it.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

People were on edge.

Nate Silver @NateSilver538

The fourth quarter was basically Hillary Clinton's election night party.

David Mack @davidmackau

Journalists tossed out their coverage plans.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

People wondered if a Jill Stein might contest the results.

Erin La Rosa @SideOfGinger

Xeni Jardin @xeni

But Falcons fans knew that what was in their hearts.

kalkutta @kalkutta2much

And the Patriots, in addition to their win, received warm congratulations from President Trump.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

