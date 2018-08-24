Serena Williams Won't Be Allowed To Wear Her "Black Panther" Catsuit At The French Open

Serena Williams’ black compression bodysuit went “too far,” a top tennis official said, and it won’t be allowed at future French Opens.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis magazine that the French Open would be instituting a dress code for future tournaments.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he told the magazine, according to the Associated Press.

Giudicelli specifically referenced Williams’ skintight black suit, which the star wears to promote blood circulation and prevent blood clots.

“It will no longer be accepted,” he said, according to the AP. “One must respect the game and the place.”



A French Tennis Federation spokesperson didn’t immediately answer questions about what Giudicelli took issue with in Williams’ outfit or offer details on what a future dress code would entail.

Williams pulled out of this year’s French Open after injuring a chest muscle.