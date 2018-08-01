The Duck Boat That Left 17 People Dead In Missouri Shouldn't Have Been On The Lake In Severe Conditions

Coast Guard records show the boat was only allowed to operate in winds under 35 mph and waves less than 2 feet.

A newly released Coast Guard document showed that the Ride the Ducks Branson boat was required to stay within 1,000 feet of shore and could only sail when winds were less than 35 mph and waves under 2 feet. Reports at the time of the sinking estimated winds of more than 63 mph with waves of up to 5 feet during the storm.

According to the document, the boat had passed its most recent Coast Guard inspection in February 2017. The official cause of its sinking is expected to be released in a National Transportation Safety Board report next year.

But while that investigation is ongoing, the Coast Guard on Wednesday called on its inspectors as well as boat operators to review their operations — including how boat captains monitor the weather and plan for emergencies.

In particular, marine inspectors and duck boat operators should review wind and wave constraints, while making sure "everyone is aware of all operational limitations of each vessel," the Coast Guard said in a marine safety information bulletin.

The design of the duck boats, adapted from WWII-era transports, makes them particularly vulnerable to sinking, the NTSB has said in the past. When the boats take on water, they can lack the reserve buoyancy that other types of boats have to prevent quick sinking. Shade canopies on the boats can also trap passengers from escaping as a boat goes under.