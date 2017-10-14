The College Student Who Accused Nelly Of Rape Wants The Case To Be Dropped

The 21-year-old woman said the rapper raped her on his tour bus after a concert in Auburn, Washington.

The woman who accused Nelly of rape earlier this month has asked police to drop their investigation into the rapper because she "believes the system is going to fail her."

In a letter dated Friday, the woman's attorney said she regretted calling 911 and reporting that the rapper had raped her on his tour bus after a concert in Auburn, Washington, on Oct. 7. Nelly was arrested shortly after she called 911 at 3:48 a.m. and booked into jail on suspicion of sexual assault. He was released from custody as the investigation continues, and no charges have been filed.

In the letter, attorney Karen Koehler said the woman stands by everything she told police. But, she said she will not be testifying in any criminal case, and she asked authorities to halt proceedings.

"We do not live in a society where a 21-year-old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape," Koehler wrote.

The Auburn Police Department will continue to investigate if any crime took place, Commander Steve Stocker told BuzzFeed News.

"As soon as we're done with the investigation, we'll be referring it to the prosecutors," he said, adding that could take place next week. "The detectives have been working very hard on it."

Koehler described what happened to the woman after she called 911: She was interviewed and detained, then taken to a hospital for a rape kit. When she returned home, she was "besieged" by text messages and news articles detailing the incident, Koehler said, then she was called by a reporter.

"As she cries alone in her apartment with mounting hysteria, she will learn that the celebrity and his lawyer are issuing public statements that her 'allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.' That her agenda is 'money, fame and notoriety,'" Koehler said.

In addition to statements from Nelly's attorney, the rapper personally denied he raped the woman in a series of tweets.