The Cast Of "The Color Purple" Sang A Powerful Version Of "Purple Rain" In Tribute To Prince
Prince was a friend and had recently invited the cast to an event, Jennifer Hudson told the audience Thursday night.
The cast of Broadway's The Color Purple gathered onstage Thursday night for an inspiring tribute to music legend Prince, who died earlier in the day.
At the end of the musical, Jennifer Hudson told the audience that Prince had recently invited the cast to an event.
Hudson's co-star Cynthia Erivo began a powerful and heartrending version of "Purple Rain."
