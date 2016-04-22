BuzzFeed News

The Cast Of "The Color Purple" Sang A Powerful Version Of "Purple Rain" In Tribute To Prince

Prince was a friend and had recently invited the cast to an event, Jennifer Hudson told the audience Thursday night.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on April 21, 2016, at 11:47 p.m. ET

The cast of Broadway's The Color Purple gathered onstage Thursday night for an inspiring tribute to music legend Prince, who died earlier in the day.

At the end of the musical, Jennifer Hudson told the audience that Prince had recently invited the cast to an event.

"We had the honor to be in his presence one last time," Hudson said. "We got to have that moment."

Hudson added that Prince had said he would always live on through his music.

"We want to keep him alive today," she said to the crowd, encouraging them to join in.

Hudson's co-star Cynthia Erivo began a powerful and heartrending version of "Purple Rain."

Hudson took a verse, and the crowd sang along.

💜💜💜

