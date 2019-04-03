Nobody Will Be Held Responsible For The Massive Texas Biker Shootout That Killed Nine People

More than 190 people were arrested after the 2015 shootout in Texas, and now, all charges have been dropped.

Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP

The last remaining charges against bikers allegedly involved in a shootout at a Texas restaurant in 2015 that killed nine people were dropped on Tuesday. The decision means no one will be convicted of a crime in connection with the shootout in Waco that also left 18 injured and resulted in the arrests of 192 members of rival biker gangs. More than 300 weapons were found hidden around the Twin Peaks restaurant, and police said it was the worst shootout they'd ever seen. But almost four years after the deadly chaos, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson, who took office three months ago, said the case had been mishandled and he couldn't continue on the "ill-conceived path" set by his predecessor. "This is a difficult decision which must be made based on the existing facts and evidence in accordance with the laws of this state and in the interest of justice, and not a decision that can be made based on emotions or personal feelings or preferences," Johnson said in a statement.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office via AP Some of the booking photos after the shootout.

In the aftermath of the shooting, 155 members of the Banditos or Cossacks biker gangs were indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity. Johnson said he believed those charges were appropriate, but he accused his predecessor, former District Attorney Abel Reyna, of failing to assess evidence against individual bikers and promptly using that to secure convictions. "Over the next three years the prior district attorney failed to take that action, for reasons that I do not know to this day," Johnson said.



Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP