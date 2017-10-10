BuzzFeed News

The Talent Agent Who Allegedly Groped Terry Crews Is Now Back At Work

The Talent Agent Who Allegedly Groped Terry Crews Is Now Back At Work

Crews first shared his experience of sexual assault in Hollywood in tweets last month without naming Adam Venit, a talent agent with WME. Venit returned to work this month, following a suspension and demotion at the agency.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on November 27, 2017, at 10:46 p.m. ET

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 5:14 p.m. ET

Actor and former football player Terry Crews on Monday tweeted his displeasure over reports that the powerful Hollywood agent he alleges groped him was back at work following a month-long suspension.

Responding to a report by the Hollywood Reporter that WME's Adam Venit, who he alleges groped him, is back to work after the unpaid suspension, Crews tweeted: "SOMEONE GOT A PASS."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, first went public with his allegation in a series of tweets on Oct. 10.

Crews said he was at an event last year with his wife when a Hollywood executive groped him.

Crews did not name the executive, but he described his and his wife's shock at the man's behavior.

Weeks later, Variety and Deadline identified the man as Venit.

WME placed Venit on leave for two weeks as it investigated the allegations, then suspended him for 30 days without pay beginning on Oct. 24, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News. The agency also demoted Venit from his position as head of the motion picture department, the source added.Venit, a top talent agent in his field, worked with stars including Emma Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Adam Sandler, and Dustin Hoffman.A representative for Crews, who is a client of WME, said he had no further comment.
WME placed Venit on leave for two weeks as it investigated the allegations, then suspended him for 30 days without pay beginning on Oct. 24, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News. The agency also demoted Venit from his position as head of the motion picture department, the source added.

Venit, a top talent agent in his field, worked with stars including Emma Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Adam Sandler, and Dustin Hoffman.

A representative for Crews, who is a client of WME, said he had no further comment.

Unlike some victims, Crews had the physical power to fight back. But, he said, it wasn't that simple.

&quot;I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear,&quot; Crews tweeted. &quot;&#x27;240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho&#x27; would have been the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn&#x27;t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL.&quot;
From there, Crews said he sought answers from other people who had worked with the man.

The executive eventually apologized, but he didn't explain his actions, Crews said.

Crews said he let it go because he didn't want the executive to use his power and influence against him.

"I let it go," Crews said. "And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."

Crews said he went through the mental calculations common among victims: Would he be believed? Would it hurt his career? Would he be ostracized?

Crews also acknowledged the phenomenon of victims finding strength in numbers, which has played out in accusations against Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Roger Ailes, and other famous people.

"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent," he said. "But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator."

Crews added that this kind of abuse happens outside of Hollywood as well, and he offered a message of solidarity to other victims.

"Hollywood is not the only business [where] this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone," he said.

"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."

UPDATE

This story has been updated to include the name of the WME talent agent, Adam Venit, and reports he is on leave.

