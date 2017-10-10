Charley Gallay / Getty Images

WME placed Venit on leave for two weeks as it investigated the allegations, then suspended him for 30 days without pay beginning on Oct. 24, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News. The agency also demoted Venit from his position as head of the motion picture department, the source added.

Venit, a top talent agent in his field, worked with stars including Emma Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Adam Sandler, and Dustin Hoffman.

A representative for Crews, who is a client of WME, said he had no further comment.