Swimmer Ryan Murphy Just Made His Childhood Dreams Come True
"I hope I will break the world records."
American swimmer Ryan Murphy won Olympic gold in Monday's men's 100-meter backstroke.
Murphy pulled ahead in the final moments of the race, touching the wall with a time of 51.97 seconds.
It was an Olympic record for the 21-year-old, who is at the games for the first time.
Victory was a dream come true: specifically, a dream he wrote down as a young child.
Get it, Ryan Murphy!
