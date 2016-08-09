BuzzFeed News

Swimmer Ryan Murphy Just Made His Childhood Dreams Come True

sports / olympics

Swimmer Ryan Murphy Just Made His Childhood Dreams Come True

"I hope I will break the world records."

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 10:52 p.m. ET

American swimmer Ryan Murphy won Olympic gold in Monday's men's 100-meter backstroke.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Murphy pulled ahead in the final moments of the race, touching the wall with a time of 51.97 seconds.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

China's Jiayu Xu took the silver medal with a time of 52.31, and the USA's David Plummer took the bronze at 52.40.

It was an Olympic record for the 21-year-old, who is at the games for the first time.

NBC

Victory was a dream come true: specifically, a dream he wrote down as a young child.

NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

Ryan Murphy wrote this when he was a young boy. Ryan, this isn't the end - it's just the beginning! #Rio2016

"I hope my swimming life continues and I become an Olympian when I grow up. I hope I will break the world records. I want to be the best swimmer in the world. THE END!!!!!

Get it, Ryan Murphy!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

