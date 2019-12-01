A Stabbing Attack In The Hague Was Not Terrorism, Police Say

A stabbing attack in the Hague on Friday that left three teenagers injured was not tied to terrorism, police in the Netherlands said Sunday.

The attack took place Friday evening on a busy shopping street, hours after a convicted terrorist killed two people in a separate stabbing in London. Authorities investigated if there was any connection between the two stabbings, and on Sunday, Netherlands police said there was "no indication" the Hague attack was related to terrorism.

The suspect in the Hague stabbing was described as a 35-year-old homeless man. He was taken into custody on Saturday at a homeless shelter and underwent police questioning.

Authorities are still working to determine what his motive may have been, police said.

The teenagers who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released. They were a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, police said.