Simone Biles Now Has The Most World Championship Medals Of Any Gymnast Ever
Biles won her 25th medal in the gymnastics world championship on Sunday.
Simone Biles won her 25th medal at the gymnastics world championships on Sunday, breaking the record for men and women and cementing her status as the best of the best.
Biles won two gold medals on Sunday at the event in Stuttgart, Germany, bringing her total to 19 golds overall as well as three silver and three bronze. It was the fifth world championship for the 22-year-old, who now has more medals from the international event than any other male or female gymnast in history.
The previous record, 23 medals, was set in 1996 by Vitaly Scherbo, who competed for the Soviet Union and Belarus. On Sunday morning, Biles broke that record with her balance beam routine. Then shortly after, she broke her own record with a 25th medal for her floor exercise.
After the final standings were announced, Biles jumped from her seat at the sidelines to cheer.
In a statement released by the world gymnastics organization, Biles said this year's championships may have been her best ever.
"I can't be more thrilled with the performance I put out at this World Championships and it only gives me confidence moving forward," she said.
The record comes in addition to Biles successfully completing two new signatures moves at the competition. She won five medals at the 2019 championships, including the individual all-around.
Biles will be back on the gymnastics world stage at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.