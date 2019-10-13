Simone Biles Now Has The Most World Championship Medals Of Any Gymnast Ever

Biles won her 25th medal in the gymnastics world championship on Sunday.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Simone Biles won her 25th medal at the gymnastics world championships on Sunday, breaking the record for men and women and cementing her status as the best of the best. Biles won two gold medals on Sunday at the event in Stuttgart, Germany, bringing her total to 19 golds overall as well as three silver and three bronze. It was the fifth world championship for the 22-year-old, who now has more medals from the international event than any other male or female gymnast in history.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

The previous record, 23 medals, was set in 1996 by Vitaly Scherbo, who competed for the Soviet Union and Belarus. On Sunday morning, Biles broke that record with her balance beam routine. Then shortly after, she broke her own record with a 25th medal for her floor exercise.

After the final standings were announced, Biles jumped from her seat at the sidelines to cheer.

@Simone_Biles MOST. DECORATED. EVER. LET'S. GO. @Simone_Biles x #Stuttgart2019