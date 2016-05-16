A Woman Was Taken To A Hospital With A Small Shark Attached To Her Arm

The fire rescue service in Boca Raton, Florida, said the 23-year-old woman's condition was stable after she was bitten by a small nurse shark.

A beachgoer in Florida was bitten by a small shark on Sunday, then taken to a hospital with the 2-foot-long creature still attached to her arm.

The Boca Raton Fire Service said they received a 911 call about the shark bite around 1:20 p.m. When crews responded, they found the 23-year-old woman on the sand with a small nurse shark attached to her arm.

The shark had been killed by a bystander by the time the emergency crew arrived, and the woman's condition was stable, officials said.

She was taken to a hospital with the shark still attached to her arm, officials said.

Nurse sharks grow up to about 7 feet and attacks on humans are somewhat rare, according to the National Park Service. Though their bites aren't deep, their sharp teeth are known for clamping into prey.