Serial Killer Lonnie Franklin, Known As The Grim Sleeper, Has Died In Prison

The serial killer known as the Grim Sleeper, Lonnie Franklin, died Saturday in his prison cell.

Franklin, 67, was sentenced to death in 2016 and since then was held at California's San Quentin Prison. He was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday evening, then declared dead after medical assistance failed to revive him, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, but there were no signs of trauma, a corrections department press release said.

Franklin was convicted of murdering nine women and one teenage girl in a killing spree that lasted for decades. He targeted black women in central Los Angeles between 1985 and 2007 — sexually assaulting them, shooting or strangling them, then dumping their bodies — but it was years before authorities linked the murders to a single killer.

Critics of police attributed that to bias against black women in poor neighborhoods, which were at the time also dealing with a crack cocaine epidemic. At Franklin's trial, the victims' family members spoke emotionally about their loss, and the only woman who was attacked by Franklin and survived also described the cruelty she suffered.