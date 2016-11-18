Trump Appoints Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn To National Security Adviser Role

The offer was reported by multiple media outlets Thursday, and confirmed by president-elect Trump on Friday.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn to the role of National Security Adviser.

The offer was reported Thursday night by outlets including the Associated Press, CNN, and CBS, and confirmed by Trump on Friday.

“I am pleased that Lieutenant General Michael Flynn will be by my side as we work to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, navigate geopolitical challenges and keep Americans safe at home and abroad,” Trump said in a statement.



Flynn had advised Trump through his campaign and was once considered a potential running mate. The retired Army lieutenant general served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, the service that specializes in providing intelligence to the military until he was forced out in 2014 after reported leadership clashes.

Flynn, a longtime registered Democrat, came out early in support of Trump and sharply criticized Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server. During a speech at the Republican National Convention, he led the crowd in a chant of “lock her up,” and praised Trump’s positions on national security.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the position as National Security Advisor to serve both our country and our nation's next President, Donald J. Trump,” Flynn said in a statement.

