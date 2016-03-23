BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Powerful Spring Blizzard Shuts Down Denver Airport, Stranding Travelers

news

Powerful Spring Blizzard Shuts Down Denver Airport, Stranding Travelers

The snowstorm crippled travel across the region, and marked the first time in nearly a decade the airport was closed due to snow conditions.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 23, 2016, at 8:18 p.m. ET

Posted on March 23, 2016, at 6:21 p.m. ET

A powerful Spring blizzard blanketed northeastern Colorado in a foot of snow Wednesday, crippling the region's transportation and stranding thousands of travelers.

Pedestrians struggle to walk in snow near the State Capitol in Denver.
AP

Pedestrians struggle to walk in snow near the State Capitol in Denver.

The Denver International Airport announced before noon that all flights would be grounded. A main road providing access to the airport was also closed temporarily.

Weather and visibility are such that it is not safe for aircraft to arrive or depart at this time cont..
Denver Int'l Airport @DENAirport

Weather and visibility are such that it is not safe for aircraft to arrive or depart at this time cont..

Reply Retweet Favorite

As crews worked to clear the runways, airport officials announced flight operations could resume around 7 p.m. local time.

Our dedicated snow crews have been at it all day, and are clearing the airfield as we speak
Denver Int'l Airport @DENAirport

Our dedicated snow crews have been at it all day, and are clearing the airfield as we speak

Reply Retweet Favorite

Low visibility resulted in the cancellation of 738 flights, the Denver Post reported. The airport, like thousands of other residents in the Denver area, also briefly lost power.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @cococosmos

The last time the airport closed because of weather conditions was in 2006, the Denver Business Journal reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A blizzard warning remained in effect until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @geeperformance

At its height, snow was expected to fall at 3 inches per hour with winds of up to 60 mph, the weather service warned.

By 6 p.m., the airport had measured 12.1 inches of snowfall. The weather service forecasted much of the northeastern region of the state would see 10-24 inches of snow, with some areas exceeding 2 feet.

#CoorsField Update: Blizzard.
Colorado Rockies @Rockies

#CoorsField Update: Blizzard.

Reply Retweet Favorite

By mid afternoon, state officials deployed the National Guard to help in rescue missions related to the storm.

The State EOC has deployed Colorado National Guard resources on rescue missions related to #COwx storms. @CONG1860
CO - Emergency Mgmt @COEmergency

The State EOC has deployed Colorado National Guard resources on rescue missions related to #COwx storms. @CONG1860

Reply Retweet Favorite

The storm left travelers stranded for hours, with no way to leave the airport terminal.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nikonchick
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @keriberryboo721
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @cannmarshall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT