JFK Airport Officials Say No Evidence Found Of Shooting

Airport officials said in a statement about an hour and a half after shots were reported inside the airport that they did not believe a shooting took place.

"Preliminary investigation does not indicate shots were fired at JFK. There are no injuries. At this time, no gun shells or other evidence of shots fired has been found. The terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Travelers should contact their carriers. There is substantial [Port Authority Police Department] and NYPD presence at JFK and [La Guardia Airport]. Investigation continues."