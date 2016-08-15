JFK Airport Officials Say No Evidence Found Of Shooting
Investigation is continuing, officials said, but no one was injured and no bullet casings or damage were found.
After a heavy police response and evacuation of JFK Airport's Terminal 8, officials said there was no evidence of a shooting on Sunday night.
Police responded to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport after reports of gunfire inside Terminal 8 around 9:30 p.m. ET. After a search and evacuation, authorities around 11 p.m. said they had not found a shooter, any evidence shots were fired, or anyone with injuries.
A law enforcement official told BuzzFeed News the call appeared to have stemmed from what was a verbal fight near terminal 8 at the airport.
A statement made during that argument generated calls about a weapon. The official said there were calls made about a shooting in the area, but said there was no evidence found that any shots were fired, including damage or casings.
People inside the airport said there was panic following the initial reports of shots fired inside the terminal.
Video showed passengers crouching on the ground as officers passed and alarms sounded.
In the following minutes, others said the situation became calmer as airport staff and officers moved people out.
Terminal 8 was blocked off as police worked to determine whether there was any threat. Flights had already been on hold at the airport because of thunderstorms, according to FlightAware.
Around 10:15 p.m., Terminal 1 was closed after more reports of shots fired, NBC New York reported. Those reports could also not be confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
