JFK Airport Officials Say No Evidence Found Of Shooting

Investigation is continuing, officials said, but no one was injured and no bullet casings or damage were found.

By Claudia Koerner and Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on August 14, 2016, at 11:17 p.m. ET

Posted on August 14, 2016, at 10:14 p.m. ET

After a heavy police response and evacuation of JFK Airport's Terminal 8, officials said there was no evidence of a shooting on Sunday night.

Statement regarding situation at John F. Kennedy International Airport. #JFK #PAPD @PANYNJ @NY_NJairports
Airport officials said in a statement about an hour and a half after shots were reported inside the airport that they did not believe a shooting took place.

"Preliminary investigation does not indicate shots were fired at JFK. There are no injuries. At this time, no gun shells or other evidence of shots fired has been found. The terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Travelers should contact their carriers. There is substantial [Port Authority Police Department] and NYPD presence at JFK and [La Guardia Airport]. Investigation continues."

Police responded to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport after reports of gunfire inside Terminal 8 around 9:30 p.m. ET. After a search and evacuation, authorities around 11 p.m. said they had not found a shooter, any evidence shots were fired, or anyone with injuries.

Everyone is being kicked out of the terminal. Police on alert! #JFK
A law enforcement official told BuzzFeed News the call appeared to have stemmed from what was a verbal fight near terminal 8 at the airport.

A statement made during that argument generated calls about a weapon. The official said there were calls made about a shooting in the area, but said there was no evidence found that any shots were fired, including damage or casings.

People inside the airport said there was panic following the initial reports of shots fired inside the terminal.

Apparently a shooting at #jfkairport #JFK. Lots of running and screaming but I'm safe.
Video showed passengers crouching on the ground as officers passed and alarms sounded.

In the following minutes, others said the situation became calmer as airport staff and officers moved people out.

We're all safe, collecting belongings, been told the situation has been cleared at #jfk
Terminal 8 was blocked off as police worked to determine whether there was any threat. Flights had already been on hold at the airport because of thunderstorms, according to FlightAware.

RIGHT NOW: terminal 8 blocked off at #JFKairport by police after unconfirmed reports of shooting. @NBCNewYork
Around 10:15 p.m., Terminal 1 was closed after more reports of shots fired, NBC New York reported. Those reports could also not be confirmed.

UPDATE on #JFKairport situation from Port Authority:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

