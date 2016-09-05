Phyllis Schlafly, Opponent Of Equal Rights Amendment, Dies At 92

Schlafly became a conservative icon for her views on gender roles and more recently endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly died Sunday at age 92, according to Eagle Forum, the group she founded in 1972.

Schlafly was known for her work against the Equal Rights Amendment, critiquing the work of "radical feminists" and calling on Americans to instead support her "pro-family" movement. She wrote 27 books in support of her views and remained involved in politics through this year, endorsing Donald Trump in March and also attending the Republican National Convention.

Schlafly died in her home in St. Louis surrounded by family, Eagle Forum said.



Schlafly began her career as a lawyer, with degrees from Washington University and Harvard. For 50 years, she published a newsletter, and she was also known for a syndicated newspaper column and appearances on conservative radio.

"Phyllis Schlafly is America’s best-known advocate of the dignity and honor that we as a society owe to the role of fulltime homemaker," her biography on the Eagle Forum website read. "The mother of six children, she was the 1992 Illinois Mother of the Year."

Her first book, 1964's A Choice Not An Echo, was a best seller and credited with pushing the Republican Party into the modern conservative movement. The book's message for Republicans to support a true conservative aligned in the Republican nomination of Barry Goldwater.