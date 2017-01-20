BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump's Inaugural Concert Didn't Fill The National Mall

news / viral

Trump's Inaugural Concert Didn't Fill The National Mall

This year, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down were the headliners.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 19, 2017, at 9:17 p.m. ET

Posted on January 19, 2017, at 8:19 p.m. ET

Here's the crowd outside the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday for a concert celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

C-SPAN
The National Park Service declined to estimate how many people attended the concert. MSNBC estimated the crowd at around 10,000.
Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

The National Park Service declined to estimate how many people attended the concert. MSNBC estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

Trump thanked people for coming by the "thousands and thousands" and added that he didn't know if a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial had ever been done.

Trump on Lincoln Memorial inaugural concert "I don't know if it's ever been done before"
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump on Lincoln Memorial inaugural concert "I don't know if it's ever been done before"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we'll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don't know if it's ever been done before," Trump said. "But if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back. All the way back."

At a dinner for campaign donors later on Thursday, Trump doubled down on his claim that the concert was unprecedented.

"We thought it would be a small concert and tens of thousands of people were there," Trump said. "It went all the way to the back. They never had so many people. And very few people ever had a concert at the Lincoln Memorial."

Here's the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for a concert ahead of President Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the Washington Post estimated 400,000 people attended.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Some people noticed the difference.

I’ve seen more people on the National Mall on a random summer Wednesday
tc @chillmage

I’ve seen more people on the National Mall on a random summer Wednesday

Reply Retweet Favorite
LOL #Obama's inaugural concert in 2009 (first two photos) vs. #Trump's #InauguralConcert today. TRAGIC.
Mark Sundstrom @106th

LOL #Obama's inaugural concert in 2009 (first two photos) vs. #Trump's #InauguralConcert today. TRAGIC.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The National Mall was sort of surreal today – a dappling of folks in red ball caps taking selfies at the Capitol but otherwise pretty empty.
Jeffery Saddoris @jefferysaddoris

The National Mall was sort of surreal today – a dappling of folks in red ball caps taking selfies at the Capitol but otherwise pretty empty.

Reply Retweet Favorite
National Mall looks pretty empty for the Inaugural concert.
Scott Goss @scottwgoss

National Mall looks pretty empty for the Inaugural concert.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Performers At Trump’s Inauguration Vs. Performers At Obama’s Inauguration

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT