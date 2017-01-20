Trump's Inaugural Concert Didn't Fill The National Mall
This year, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down were the headliners.
Here's the crowd outside the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday for a concert celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.
Trump thanked people for coming by the "thousands and thousands" and added that he didn't know if a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial had ever been done.
Here's the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for a concert ahead of President Obama's inauguration in 2009.
At the time, the Washington Post estimated 400,000 people attended.
Some people noticed the difference.
