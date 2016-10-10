Parents Don't Think The Debate Is Going To Be Appropriate For Their Kids
The presidential campaign hasn't exactly been rated PG lately.
After a week where "grab them by the pussy" and rape allegations made political headlines, parents weren't sure the presidential debate on Sunday would be appropriate for their kids.
In a non-scientific poll by NBC News, parents seemed to fear the language and topics that could come up.
And earlier in the day, President Obama refused to repeat the lewd comments Donald Trump made in a 2005 video that was recently revealed. "I don't need to repeat it," Obama said. "There's children in the room."
And that put parents with an interest in politics in a bind: trying to put the kids to bed before Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump took the stage.
