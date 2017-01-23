President Trump Declared His Inauguration A "National Day Of Patriotic Devotion"

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart," the proclamation said.

In one of his first acts as president, Donald Trump declared the day of his inauguration to be "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."

President Trump signed the National Day of Patriotism proclamation — the text which was placed on the Federal Register's website on Monday — in addition to formally nominating members of his cabinet and signing a law allowing James Mattis to become defense secretary.

In the proclamation, Trump said he was designating Jan. 20, 2017, as "National Day of Patriotic Devotion "in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country — and to renew the duties of Government to the people."

The language of the proclamation echoed the nationalism that was a focus of Trump's inauguration and campaign speeches.

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart," the proclamation said. "We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose. Freedom is the birthright of all Americans, and to preserve that freedom we must maintain faith in our sacred values and heritage."

In 2009, President Obama declared the day of his inauguration a "Day of Renewal and Reconciliation." In 2001, President George W. Bush declared his inauguration a "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving."

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the proclamation.