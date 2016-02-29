BuzzFeed News

Marco Rubio Joked That Donald Trump Has Small Hands

politics

"You know what they say about men with small hands."

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on February 28, 2016, at 11:05 p.m. ET

As Marco Rubio campaigned in Virginia on Sunday, he joked that Donald Trump had abnormally small hands.

"His hands are the size of someone who's 5'2''. And you know what they say about men with small hands," Rubio said before pausing.

It wasn't the only jab Rubio made at Trump's appearance.

It's Rubio unleashed again. Says Trump doesn't sweat "cause his pores are clogged from the spray tan...Make America Tan again!"
Alexandra Jaffe

It's Rubio unleashed again. Says Trump doesn't sweat "cause his pores are clogged from the spray tan...Make America Tan again!"

Trump's hands have long been a target of jokes from his critics. In November, Vanity Fair's Graydon Carter wrote how Trump for years remained indignant that Carter had described him 25 years ago as a "short-fingered vulgarian." In response, Trump over the years would send photos of his hands, Carter wrote.

"I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby," Carter wrote.

It's become a frequent troll of Trump among some conservatives and libertarians. In January, Sen. Ben Sasse joined in.

But what do they say about men with small hands? Per Rubio: "You can't trust 'em."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CNN / Via giphy.com

