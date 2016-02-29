Marco Rubio Joked That Donald Trump Has Small Hands

"You know what they say about men with small hands."

"His hands are the size of someone who's 5'2''. And you know what they say about men with small hands," Rubio said before pausing.

As Marco Rubio campaigned in Virginia on Sunday, he joked that Donald Trump had abnormally small hands.

It's Rubio unleashed again. Says Trump doesn't sweat "cause his pores are clogged from the spray tan...Make America Tan again!"

It wasn't the only jab Rubio made at Trump's appearance.

Trump's hands have long been a target of jokes from his critics. In November, Vanity Fair's Graydon Carter wrote how Trump for years remained indignant that Carter had described him 25 years ago as a "short-fingered vulgarian." In response, Trump over the years would send photos of his hands, Carter wrote.

"I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby," Carter wrote.

It's become a frequent troll of Trump among some conservatives and libertarians. In January, Sen. Ben Sasse joined in.