LAPD Officer Shooting Of Unarmed Man Was Justified, Police Commission Rules

Walter DeLeon survived being shot in the head last June, but he was left with severe and lasting injuries. Warning: Graphic images.

The shooting of a man holding a towel in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood last June did not violate Los Angeles Police Department policy, police commissioners said Tuesday.

The commission, which reviews officers' actions in shootings, agreed with recommendations provided by Chief Charlie Beck along with reports of witness statements. The shooting of Walter DeLeon will still be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney to determine if criminal charges should be filed, and DeLeon and his family have also filed a lawsuit.

On June 19, 2015, 48-year-old DeLeon was walking on a sidewalk when he told a bystander to call 911. Officers arrived as he was holding up a towel. Within seconds, he was shot.



According to the report made public Tuesday, DeLeon told the bystander he had a gun. In the transcript of a 911 call, the witness said DeLeon spoke to him as they passed each other.

"Call 911. Let them know I'm walking down the street and I have a gun in my hand," the report said.